Telling Tales: There’s no escape from a good adventure

When we were younger, adventures consisted of fun trips to parts unknown, long and winding hikes in the middle of nowhere, and once, I even climbed up a waterfall.

As you get older and life gets busier, adventures now consist of driving into Nashville to get a good deal at Costco or installing a new door handle all by yourself, thanks to YouTube.

And while the new door handle was probably one of the most exciting things I’ve accomplished in a long while, deep down I knew that, technically, it could not be classified as an adventure…although arguably my four trips to Lowe’s and back could be considered a “world-crossing trek” since I do live at least 15 minutes from town.

So when some friends invited us to go to dinner in Nashville, followed by a new adventure called Escape Nashville, I knew we needed to say yes.

The concept seemed to be a good one.

You lock 10 people in a room, give them clues, and together they solve the riddle that finally leads them to a key to unlock the door.

• Problem 1: The idea is such a good one that most everyone is signing up, so the only slot available for our group began at midnight. Not a good idea for folks whose last adventure was staying up to watch the first half of Saturday Night Live. By 11 p.m., our after dinner small talk became incoherent mutterings about how sleepy we all were.

• Problem 2: When we finally were allowed in, we found Escape Nashville was run by a group of young, hip 22 year olds. They were a lively bunch whose job whose job it was take our money and keep the game exciting. Turns out, one of them knew our eldest daughter. I could tell he was slightly embarrassed for us.

• Problem 3: The hipsters watch the players with surveillance cameras from outside the locked room. They are not to interact with the players unless players ask for a clue. I’m confident, however, the one who knew my daughter snapchatted a picture of our group desperately trying to use one set of readers between the entire group. How else would she have known?

• Problem 4: The game began. The doors were locked, and four out of the nine of us just wanted to go home.

• Problem 5: The other five were game lovers. You know the type, love Trivial Pursuit, won’t let you get up from a game of Monopoly until they win, blurt out answers before the contestants on Jeopardy hit their buzzer.

• Problem 6: Escape Nashville should be called Lord of the Flies Is Alive and Well in Nashville. The groups soon became divided into the “I want to go home, this game is silly, I’m tired” group vs. the “get out of my way, don’t just sit there, look for a clue, if we lose, I am blaming you” group.

• Problem 7: The 20 somethings wanted to go home, because it was now almost 1 a.m., and even they were tired. So although we weren’t asking for help, they kept feeding us clues over the intercom.

• Problem 8: We still lost…miserably. Four out of the nine of us didn’t care. The other five turned on us.

• Problem 9: If you win, you get a T-shirt that says, “I escaped Nashville.” If you lose, you get a bumper sticker that says, “I almost escaped Nashville.”

• Problem 10: Nine out of nine of us were not about to line up for the 22-year-old hipster, at 1:30 in the morning, to hold up a bumper sticker, so he could take our photo for Facebook.

Now, my new door handle – now that – I might just post that on Facebook for sure.

