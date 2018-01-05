Ann Haney: Will Plenti’s outlook be plentiful?

What is Plenti you may be asking? Plenti is a rewards program created by American Express that enables people to earn points at one retailer and pool them together to spend at another retailer. Many retailers signed up with Plenti to offer this feature to their customers, however, many of these same retailers have since dropped out of the program due to a less-than-desirable increase in sales.

Many of their partners are no longer active, including AT&T, Expedia, Nationwide and Enterprise. With only five remaining partners left, Plenti may not be so plentiful in 2018, some even creating their own loyalty programs, which raises the question as to why they would want their shoppers to use their points anywhere but at their own store.

One can clearly see the success of programs like frequent flyer miles, which consumers take full advantage of as a program that offers use of points back into something that consumers clearly have a demand for already.

Beginning in 2015 when Plenti was launched, there were big hopes that flexibility for consumer purchases would prove to be the success of this program, so much so that American Express offered a Plenti credit card to members. American Express announced recently all Plenti credit card accounts would be cancelled as of February. This raises some serious doubts as to the longevity of the program.

One can only ask, what went wrong with something that seemed to be a consumer’s perfect shopping experience? After all, who doesn’t like to choose when and where to spend their money?

Marketing seems to be the main culprit to this otherwise solid program. Partners’ lack of promotion regarding their affiliation with this program may very well be what kept Plenti from the success story American Express had hoped. With what appeared to have so much going for it, the future of Plenti seems to be quite lacking for 2018.

