Ann Haney: Preparing for the holiday season

Preparing now will enable all those great cold-weather favorites like chili, taco soup and casseroles.

It is time to take advantage and stock up on these items to carry you through the entire holiday season.

I love this time of year when all the Thanksgiving goodies go on sale, and the coupons match up perfectly.

Let’s take a look at what’s topping the list for must haves:

• Carnation canned milk, two for 55 cents.

• Hormel chili, two for 55 cents.

• V8 juice, 50 cents per bottle.

• Nestle’s Toll House morsels, 75 cents per bag.

• Campbell’s condensed soups, four cans for 40 cents.

• French’s fried onions, 50 cents each.

• Libby’s pumpkin, two cans for 75 cents.

• Swanson chicken broth, two containers for 40 cents.

Must haves for the holiday season include holiday creamers for coffee and hot chocolate. Just a tip, but if you haven’t tried French vanilla creamer in hot cocoa, you’re missing out.

For an added touch, buy the soft peppermints and toss one in the cup for a peppermint delight.

It is also important to note coffee creamers generally last for two to three months before expiring.

This allows you to stock up with plenty left after the holidays.

As you can see, this is a great time to stock up on all the necessary staples for the holidays.

Keep in mind a few of the coupon shopping rules when taking advantage of these sales:

• a mega event means you must mix and match 10 participating items to get the discount.

• Catalinas are coupons that print out at the register and may be used at any store as long as they state manufacturer.

• advantage buy coupons appear in the monthly circulars at the front of the store on the spinner rack.

• when using a $5 off $50 in groceries store coupon or a $3 off $15 purchase on produce, give it to the cashier before any other coupons when your total is higher.

Whatever deals you decide to take advantage of, remember these great sales generally come around only at this time of year. Happy shopping.

Ann Haney is a mother to six entrepreneurial-minded children, ordained minister, CEO of Aaron Publishing, founder of Ann Haney Ministries and Living In Abundance, nationwide motivational speaker, coupon specialist, empowerment coach and bestselling author of 20 published products, including her books, “Judgment Overruled,” “Exploding Into Successful Entrepreneurship,” “Single Steps In A Married World” and “Changing Your Life Through Couponing Financial Empowerment Series.” Ann Haney ministry’s vision is helping women know the root of their challenge and deliver them from the death grip it holds on their life by surfacing their inner beauty and confidence, helping young people discover their God-given purpose and pursue it with passion, helping men and women learn to use the resources available to them to overcome their circumstances and helping those recovering from life’s choices and challenges receive second chances without condemnation. Contact Ann at ann@annhaney.com to schedule a speaking engagement, individual coaching or view her website for more information at annhaney.com.