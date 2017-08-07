Dear Abby: Man seems to be a friend only when in need

We hear from Roy only when he’s down on his luck or needs help moving or lifting something. Last year he began dating someone new. He has had many girlfriends and we have not met a third of them. Since this courtship began, Roy has changed his number at least four times, and each time, my husband has had to call around to get his supposedly best friend’s phone number.

Well, Roy proposed (for the first time ever) to this girlfriend. About a week later he texted my husband a photo of the ring with the caption: “She said yes, and you are the best man!” That was over a year ago. My husband still hasn’t met the fiancee. But other friends of theirs have been invited on outings and met her during the year.

I feel Roy is using my husband because he knows he makes decent money and can come through to fund all the best man duties. I don’t want my husband to keep playing the fool. Is this normal friend behavior? – PROTECTIVE IN MISSOURI

DEAR PROTECTIVE: No, it’s not. Your husband’s “best friend” appears to be a user. From where I sit, he is being treated more as a reliable resource than a friend, let alone a “best” friend. However, after 30 years, your spouse may be so accustomed to it that he doesn’t know the difference. How sad.

