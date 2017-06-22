Dear Abby: Serial father stays chummy with exes

The only thing that’s been on my mind lately is he has a lot of baggage. Those kids are from three different women. He gets along with all of them very well, to the point that they sometimes do stuff together with the children. They go out to places, or sometimes he invites them over to his place to swim in the pool.

I understand that he has to maintain a healthy relationship with his exes for the sake of the children, but I never thought it would be this “healthy.” I have never experienced something like this. I appreciate him being upfront about everything, but I can’t stop thinking about it. Am I overreacting? -- THREE’S COMPANY

DEAR THREE’S COMPANY: I don’t think so. While I admire the man’s devotion to his children -- not to mention his skilled diplomatic ability -- it does appear that he has a problem making a lasting commitment to a woman. Unless you would seriously consider joining this “harem,” I urge you to religiously practice contraception. If you would like children in the future, it would be better to approach it with someone who isn’t as marriage-phobic as this young man appears to be.

