Dear Abby: Nurse won’t stop snooping in family’s medical records

If I file a formal complaint, his career will be over and he could possibly even face jail time. I do not wish to do that. However, I need advice on how to keep him out of my private medical records. — FED UP OUT WEST

DEAR FED UP: Your relative doesn’t have the “best of intentions.” Your relative is nosy! Because telling him how you feel about what he’s doing hasn’t stopped him, the only way to ensure your privacy is to turn him in.

DEAR ABBY: Why can’t drivers be more careful about how they park? Yesterday it happened again. I couldn’t get into my car because someone had parked so close I couldn’t open the door and squeeze in. Luckily, I was the passenger, and my husband was able to get into his side and pull back so I could get in.

Does this happen to other people? What can you do but stand there and wait for the driver to show up and move his or her vehicle? I wish drivers would be more careful about parking between the lines instead of so close to the car(s) next to them. — STUCK IN CANADA

DEAR STUCK: What happened to you is a fairly common occurrence when folks are in a hurry, distracted, or lack the courtesy to properly park their vehicles. It has happened to me. Fortunately, I’m limber enough that I was able to crawl into the driver’s seat from the passenger side, but it wasn’t easy.

I’m printing your letter in the hope that it will serve to remind drivers that there are other people on the road and in the parking lot, and not to forget their manners because they happen to be in a rush.

