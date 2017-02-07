Dear Abby: Cutting off her cell phone may bring daughter home

We took our car away from our daughter to keep her from driving it there. Two weeks ago, she packed her stuff and left with him. She has no job, has spent all of her graduation money and is running up our cellphone bill while living with him. My wife is a wreck, and we don’t know what to do. -- DAD IN NORTH CAROLINA

DEAR DAD: I empathize with your concern for your daughter, but she is immature and in love. Because she’s 18 you can’t drag her back home. Tell her that now she has “declared her independence and moved out,” you will no longer pay her cellphone bill. I’m guessing she’ll be back in no time.

DEAR ABBY: I am a 50-year-old male who has been dating a younger girl (28) for a year now. Everything has been great with her except for one thing. I am a virgin.

We recently discussed having relations and both agree that we want to. There’s just one problem. I have really talked myself up. I lied and told her I am much larger than I actually am. Abby, I am terrified she’ll dump me after she sees me. Please give me some advice. -- NEEDS HELP FAST

DEAR NEEDS HELP: From what my “sexperts” tell me, many men at one time or another needlessly worry about their size. It’s very important before you embark on any adventure with this woman that you level with her. Perhaps the story of Pinocchio would be a logical place to start.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.