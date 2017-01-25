Dear Abby: Car of man’s dreams doesn’t pass muster with his wife

I have put my children through college, and they have no student loans. (My wife did not help with any of the college expenses. It was all on me.)

I am finally at a point in my life that I can pursue my passion of buying a sports car. I have always been a car guy, and my wife knows it. When I bring up the subject of purchasing the car of my dreams, which is not very expensive, she tells me I will look like an idiot. In her next breath she says it’s OK if I buy a sports car if it is the one she wants, and of course, the one she wants is very expensive.

No matter how I broach the subject, she does not “get” that it is not about her but about my passion as a car guy. How do I get her to see my side? — REVVING UP IN NEW YORK

DEAR REVVING UP: If it’s your money paying for the car, you don’t have to get her to see your side. It will be yours – not hers – and you should buy the one that gives you pleasure and drive it to your heart’s content.

