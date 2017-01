She previously served as executive principal at high school in Arkansas

Wright said Rainey brings a wealth of experience to her new position. From 1997-2009, she taught several subjects, including AP biology and environmental science. In 2009, Rainey was chosen to be the school intervention and response to intervention specialist for Jonesboro High School in Arkansas, where she was later promoted to assistant principal and executive principal. Rainey is currently wrapping up her duties at Jonesboro High School, in preparation for her family’s move to Middle Tennessee next month.